Friday, April 22, 2022
Drivers will be ticketed for trying to take shortcuts through U.S. Hwy. 27/441 work zones

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake police are warning drivers they will be ticketed for trying to take shortcuts through U.S. Hwy. 27/441 work zones.

The Lady Lake Police Department recently worked with the Florida Department of Transportation as part of “National Work Zone Awareness Week” which took place April 11 through the 15. Officers were out patrolling U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the construction zones conducting traffic stops. Officers enforced traffic violations and provided motorists with work zone awareness pamphlets.

“The goal of this effort was to help bring awareness to everyone that work zones are a sign to slow down. Officers will continue to enforce traffic violations,” said Police Chief Robert Tempesta.

Motorists have been stopped for cutting through the construction cones/barrels to shorten their wait time at traffic lights.

“If you are stopped for this violation, you can expect a citation. Please be aware of changing traffic patterns throughout the construction zone,” the police chief said.

The $45 million widening project from Lake Ella Road to Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages is expected to continue through fall 2023.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled. 

