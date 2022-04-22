Suspected prowler apprehended after peering through car window’s at family’s home

A suspected prowler was apprehended after he was spotted peering through car windows at a family’s home in Fruitland Park.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 7 a.m. Wednesday to Sunnyside Drive where a homeowner said a man later identified as 33-year-old Zachary Elmore approached him asking for water. After the homeowner denied the request, Elmore began looking through the windows of cars parked at the home.

When the deputy arrived on the scene and located Elmore, he would not answer the deputy’s questions and looked down and was “fidgeting” with his phone, according to arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy tried to take Elmore into custody, he tensed up and resisted the deputy’s efforts.

The Illinois native was arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

Elmore has a long history of arrests and in 2020 was arrested in the theft of a pizza delivery vehicle at Domino’s in Lady Lake.