Two 65-plus women’s tennis teams place second at USTA sectionals

Two women’s tennis teams from The Villages recently placed second in their respective sectional tournaments at the United States Tennis Association National Campus in Orlando.

The USTA launched its inaugural season last fall, prompting teams from around the state to form leagues based on USTA ratings. Sally Perkins and Marcia Plante are co-captains of the 7.0 and 8.0 65-plus teams, both of which won league titles.

The 7.0 team, the ACES, won the local league with a 7-2 record and advanced to the finals of Sectionals by posting a 3-0 record in their flight. They eventually lost to last year’s champion 1-2 but not without the excitement of a 16-14 match tiebreak. Members of the team are Susan Bry, Vicki Collins, Sue Cooper, Patti Diedrich, Pat James, Linda Jones, Robin Lancaster, Debby McCoy, Elfie Meyer, Sally Perkins, Marcia Plante, Beth Riendeau, Emily Speaker, and Rita Wilhelm.

The 8.0 team, ACES again, won the local league as well, posting a 6-1 record over the previous three-time championship team. In their first match at Sectionals, they defeated the Pinellas team that won Sectionals the last five years. The Aces finished with a 4-1 record and second place. Team members are Kirstin Burri, Joanne Collier, Bev Gates, Linda Jones, Erica Migliorati, Janice Morales, Sally Perkins, Marcia Plante, Joan Rice, Terry Shick, Barb Slavin, Diane Stablein, and Pailine Stropp.

The Villages 7.0 team, the Swinging 70s, participated in the Region 2 division and completed an undefeated season by going 6-0. They declined an invitation to participate in post-season competition, however, because the format was not structured around the team concept. Team members are Joanne Collier, Vicki Collins, Patti Diedrich, Julie Harvey, Pat James, Patty Kirouac, Elfie Meyer, Jean Price, Bea Skvarca, and Janet Snider.

Meanwhile, another team from The Villages – the 7.0 55-plus squad – will test their talents at Sectionals next month after winning the local league. Jill Eng and Debby McCoy are the co-captains.