67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 22, 2022
type here...

Two 65-plus women’s tennis teams place second at USTA sectionals

By Staff Report

Two women’s tennis teams from The Villages recently placed second in their respective sectional tournaments at the United States Tennis Association National Campus in Orlando.

The USTA launched its inaugural season last fall, prompting teams from around the state to form leagues based on USTA ratings. Sally Perkins and Marcia Plante are co-captains of the 7.0 and 8.0 65-plus teams, both of which won league titles.

IMG 0794
Members of the 7.0 65-plus team are (from left) Sue Cooper, Rita Wilhelm, Marcia Plante, Vicki Collins, Susan Bry, Beth Riendeau, Linda Jones, Pat James, and Sally Perkins. Missing are: Patti Diedrich, Robin Lancaster, Debby McCoy, Elfie Meyer, and Emily Speaker.

The 7.0 team, the ACES, won the local league with a 7-2 record and advanced to the finals of Sectionals by posting a 3-0 record in their flight. They eventually lost to last year’s champion 1-2 but not without the excitement of a 16-14 match tiebreak. Members of the team are Susan Bry, Vicki Collins, Sue Cooper, Patti Diedrich, Pat James, Linda Jones, Robin Lancaster, Debby McCoy, Elfie Meyer, Sally Perkins, Marcia Plante, Beth Riendeau, Emily Speaker, and Rita Wilhelm.

The 8.0 team, ACES again, won the local league as well, posting a 6-1 record over the previous three-time championship team. In their first match at Sectionals, they defeated the Pinellas team that won Sectionals the last five years. The Aces finished with a 4-1 record and second place. Team members are Kirstin Burri, Joanne Collier, Bev Gates, Linda Jones, Erica Migliorati, Janice Morales, Sally Perkins, Marcia Plante, Joan Rice, Terry Shick, Barb Slavin, Diane Stablein, and Pailine Stropp.

The Villages 7.0 team, the Swinging 70s, participated in the Region 2 division and completed an undefeated season by going 6-0. They declined an invitation to participate in post-season competition, however, because the format was not structured around the team concept. Team members are Joanne Collier, Vicki Collins, Patti Diedrich, Julie Harvey, Pat James, Patty Kirouac, Elfie Meyer, Jean Price, Bea Skvarca, and Janet Snider.

Meanwhile, another team from The Villages – the 7.0 55-plus squad – will test their talents at Sectionals next month after winning the local league. Jill Eng and Debby McCoy are the co-captains.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are we ready to pay higher taxes if Disney loses its own control?

A Village of Bonita resident looks at the war being waged against Disney and wonders who might ultimately pay the price. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida has the dumbest governor ever

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident writes that Florida has the “dumbest governor ever.”

Disney vs. Gov. DeSantis

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident weighs in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Why are Villagers Republicans?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident who is a former Republican, asks why his fellow residents back the GOP, which among other goals, wants to privatize Social Security.

Villages Haters Club

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he did not realize there is a Villages Haters Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos