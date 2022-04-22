Villages District Office releases chart showing how much residents will pay if new fire district approved

The Villages District Office has released a chart showing how much residents can expect to pay if a new independent fire district is approved this November by voters in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Voters in Sumter County will be deciding the fate of the referendum on Nov. 8. If the vote is favorable, The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District would materialize effective Oct. 1, 2023.

Many residents have been wondering how much they will be asked to pay for the new independent fire district.

This week, The Villages District Office released the following chart showing what residents can expect to pay.

Each parcel will be charged $124 on the non-ad valorem portion of the tax bill. In addition to the $124, an estimated .71 mills of ad valorem property taxes per parcel would be used to fund the Interlocal Agreement for Village Public Safety Department in October 2023 from the Sumter County Commission.

PROPOSED METHOD

Each parcel will be charged $124. The additional needed funding will be generated with $0.75 per $1000 of relative improvement value in (market or ‘just’ value minus land value) in a second tier.

In addition to the ‘Simplified Funding’, The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District will have the legal ability to generate funding via millage which is an ad-valorem assessment, meaning that it is based on the taxable value of your home. This is capped at one (1) mill which is equivalent to $1 for every $1,000 of the assessable value of residential and commercial properties. This would mean the Board could levy 0 mills or any millage in between to a maximum of 1 mill.

Under the purview of the District, these revenue methods will provide enhanced transparency in identifying exactly how much you are paying to fund the services received.