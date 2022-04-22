Woman once implicated in golf cart theft back behind bars after latest arrest

A woman with a long history of arrests in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Katie Leeann Bell, 33, of Oxford, was booked without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was taking into custody on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in connection with a felony charge of drug trafficking stemming from a 2019 arrest.

Bell escaped prosecution last year in connection with the theft of 2015 Yamaha gas-powered golf cart which had been parked at Spanish Springs Lanes on Alverez Avenue.

Bell has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2017 shoplifting arrest in which she was accompanied by her grandmother.