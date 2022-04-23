Bond revoked for Summerfield woman arrested last year at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

Bond has been revoked for a Summerfield woman arrested last year at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Jessica Nicole Cardiff, 35, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was served with warrants revoking her bond in connection with the arrest last year when a member of the hospital’s medical staff noticed a plastic bag sticking out of the right cup of the Tampa native’s bra, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. There were actually two plastic bags in her bra, both containing heroin.

Cardiff was also arrested in 2019 at a Circle K in The Villages.