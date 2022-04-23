80.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 23, 2022
CDD 2 supervisor will relaunch question-and-answer sessions Tuesday

By Staff Report
Thomas Swiers

A Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session has been scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

The late Bill Schikora previously hosted question-and-answer sessions in CDD 2. Schikora was serving as chairman of the CDD 2 board when he passed away. Schikora held the Q & A sessions at El Santiago Recreation Center and was frequently accompanied by Amenity Authority Committee member Ann Forrester, who represents CDD 2 on the AAC.

Tom Swiers, who was appointed to the CDD 2 board this past December, will begin hosting the Q & A sessions in CDD 2.

The question-and-answer sessions were pioneered a few years ago in Community Development District 4 by Supervisor Don Deakin. Residents seemed to enjoy the relaxed environment in which they were free to ask questions about issues in their district.

