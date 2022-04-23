78.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Dog leashes vs. voter fraud

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Today, we learned that the felony perjury case against our two suspended County Commissioners hinges on an alleged Sunshine Act violation involving lying to prosecutors about a mobile phone conversation concerning the county’s leash laws. For this, one or both of them face up to five years in prison. On the other hand, at least two of our residents recently have pleaded guilty to voter fraud in the 2020 election but not until after they too had lied to prosecutors when confronted about their actions. For this they have been sentenced to a term of community service and night school attendance. Why were they not charged with felony perjury? Can someone tell me what is wrong with this picture?

Roger Novak
Village of Caroline

 

