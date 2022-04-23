Driver arrested on felony charge after spotted at Wawa with expired license plate

A driver was arrested on a felony charge after he was spotted at Wawa behind the wheel of a vehicle with an expired license plate.

Anthony Travis Erskine, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a blue Dodge Durango shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer also found that Erskine’s driver’s license had been suspended last year and he has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Erskine’s lengthy arrest record includes a 2017 drug arrest on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.