DUI suspect at wheel of BMW arrested after nearly causing crash in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect at the wheel of a BMW was arrested after a report of a reckless driver in The Villages.

Nathan Arlynn Bellairs, 45, of Mount Dora, was driving the silver 2012 BMW two-door sedan at about 10:30 p.m. at Marsh Bend Trail and East County Road 470 when he was nearly involved in a head-on collision, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy found that Bellairs had “glassy, watery bloodshot eyes” and was “unsteady on his feet,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellairs struggled with the field sobriety exercises and finally said he “just wanted to go to jail,” according to the report. He also refused to sign a citation.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.