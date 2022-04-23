To the Editor:

I received a letter today telling me that I would no longer be able to use the executive courses with out having to pay extra to use my cart. We knew that was coming! I didn’t know they were not going to let you use the Country Club pools without paying a pool fee. So now when family or friends come you can forget going to Orange Blossom or any other Country Club pool. So much for the few benefits of having a Priority Membership! They have let the courses quality run down and now they won’t even let you use the pools without paying more! How damn greedy can they get?

Marvin Witt

Village of Lynnhaven