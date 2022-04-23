80.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Lady Lake to mark Arbor Day by donating five orange trees to local church

By Staff Report

The Town of Lady Lake will be marking Arbor Day 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Lady Lake.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28 in the field behind the church.

The town will donating five orange trees to the church

“This will be the beginning of Dr. Harsh’s goal of getting the kids out and learning gardening and agriculture. It will be a different venue, but I am excited to see the result,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Mike Burske.

The Lady Lake Garden Club and the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club are also participating in the event.

