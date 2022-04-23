67.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 23, 2022
By Staff Report
Marguerite Carol Vojvodich was born on October 22, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. Marguerite passed away on April 8, 2022.

She is survived by Steve, her husband of 59 years; Daughter Jeannine O’Hara (Bob); Son Stephen Vojvodich (Kelly); and she was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Marguerite’s kind soul helped her deliver meals on wheels for 30 years.

She enjoyed playing softball, golf and tennis. She was a friend to everyone, drawing many together and leaving everyone she met truly enriched.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday May 21st at 10:00am located at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.

