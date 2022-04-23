Marguerite Carol Vojvodich was born on October 22, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. Marguerite passed away on April 8, 2022.

She is survived by Steve, her husband of 59 years; Daughter Jeannine O’Hara (Bob); Son Stephen Vojvodich (Kelly); and she was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Marguerite’s kind soul helped her deliver meals on wheels for 30 years.

She enjoyed playing softball, golf and tennis. She was a friend to everyone, drawing many together and leaving everyone she met truly enriched.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday May 21st at 10:00am located at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.