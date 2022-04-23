Teen arrested after using axe to break window at home in Oxford

A homeless teen was arrested after allegedly using an axe to break a window at a home in Oxford.

Jimmy John Dandridge, 19, was being held without bond following his arrest early Friday morning by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Dandridge went to the woman’s home and took the axe even after she had ordered him to put it down and leave her residence, according to an arrest report. Instead, Dandrige swung the axe at a window and shattered it.

Dandridge, who was arrested last year after stealing a truck from the place where his mother works, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.