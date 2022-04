To the Editor:

To make a long story short, I want to thank all those folks, every single one, including all the volunteers, who did such an awesome job by bringing the Seniors Games back to The Villages. It is a huge job, that is for sure. As a participant in swimming, I truly appreciated all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful. Thanks to all of you!

Marian Coakley

Village of Tall Trees