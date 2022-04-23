Villagers debating whether DeSantis smart or stupid for waging war with Disney

Villagers are debating whether Gov. Ron DeSantis is smart or stupid for waging war with Walt Disney World.

In signing legislation to abolish Disney’s 1968 Reedy Creek Improvement District, DeSantis claimed in a statement he had done so to “support individual freedoms of Floridians.”

However, Z. Peter Kierpiec of the Village of Tall Trees, isn’t buying the governor’s interpretation of the war on Disney. He sees it as retaliation for Disney’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Whether a person agrees with Disney or certain politicians, we must all agree that the governor and the lawmakers who voted to strip Disney of its rights did so because Disney voiced opposition to a previous bill and its passage,” he said. “This is a prime example of a government entity punishing a private entity/person, in this case the Disney corporation, for speaking its mind, and of the same politicians stifling others’ freedom of speech.”

He said its hard to argue with Disney’s success and its value to the state and Orlando area.

“It’s been and is good for: Florida and Orlando employment and corollary businesses, and good for property and other taxes, and of course this includes the Florida’s sales tax revenues that tourists pay,” he said.

Jack Stephens of the Village of Sanibel agreed that Disney has paid its own way while filling the coffers of government.

“Disney properties paid $105 million in ad valorem (real estate property) taxes per year to Orange & Osceola Counties in 2013. In Orange County, Disney pays more taxes than the next 10 taxpayers combined. $46 million of this goes directly to education. Disney generated $495 million in resort and sales taxes for the state,” Stephens said.

Michael MacDonald of the Village of Virginia Trace questioned the wisdom of going after a cash cow like Disney which has meant so much to Florida.

“It is hard to believe that a person with the superb education (Harvard and Yale) DeSantis enjoys has performed what appears to be manifestly stupid moves. The governor wants to ban certain math books, assert his will over what kids are taught, and practically ignore health officials warnings regarding COVID-19. He appears to me to be much more arrogant than he is stupid,” MacDonald said.

Cindy Henry offered the theory that DeSantis is fearful of a community he doesn’t understand.

“Our governor is just showing his ignorance on the LGBTQ. What is it DeSantis, you don’t understand them? You are afraid you might run into a gay guy while you are at Disney? You are no different than anybody else,” Henry said.

However, many are standing by DeSantis, who is seen as a “rock star” by Villagers for Trump who will host the governor next month at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

“Governor DeSantis is the best governor in the entire country! I believe the country would be in so much better shape right now if the governors of other states thought and acted like Gov. DeSantis,” said Gianna Bella of Orange Blossom Gardens.

Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected].