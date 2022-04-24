7-Eleven at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road fast-tracked for summer completion

A new 7-Eleven being constructed at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road has been fast-tracked for summer completion.

The new gas station and convenience store is expected to be completed by August. The new gas station, convenience store and car wash will be located across from Leisure Living Furniture.

Mike Purdy Construction Inc. of Tampa is the builder. The owner of the new gas station will be 7-Eleven Inc. of Irving, Texas. The project engineer is Core States Group of Rogers, Ark.

Drawings show an entrance into the 7-Eleven off Lake Ella Road and an exit from the station as a right turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441.