83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 24, 2022
type here...

7-Eleven at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road fast-tracked for summer completion

By Meta Minton

A new 7-Eleven being constructed at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road has been fast-tracked for summer completion.

The new gas station and convenience store is expected to be completed by August. The new gas station, convenience store and car wash will be located across from Leisure Living Furniture.

A new 7 Eleven is to be constructed at the intersection of Eagles Nest Road and U.S. Hwy. 27441
A new 7-Eleven is to be constructed at the intersection of Lake Ella Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Mike Purdy Construction Inc. of Tampa is the builder. The owner of the new gas station will be 7-Eleven Inc. of Irving, Texas. The project engineer is Core States Group of Rogers, Ark.

Drawings show an entrance into the 7-Eleven off Lake Ella Road and an exit from the station as a right turn onto U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

Don’t say Gay

Be careful when you say, “Gay,” warns faithful Villages-News.com reader Hugo Buchanan.

How damn greedy can they get?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident got a letter about his Priority Membership and wonders, “How damn greedy can they get?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for the Senior Games!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses gratitude for all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos