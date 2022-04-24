83.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Competency evaluation filed for woman who ran naked through Aldi parking lot

By Meta Minton
Mandie West
Mandie West

A competency evaluation has been filed for a woman who ran naked through an Aldi parking lot.

Mandie Michelle West, 30, was arrested May 7 when she was “completely naked” and climbed into a car with an autistic 17-year-old whose mother had stepped into the Aldi grocery store at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford. West spent eight months behind bars before she was finally released this past December.

A competency evaluation was ordered by the judge and it has been filed, according to Sumter County Court records. The evaluation remains sealed. West is due back in court in June.

While she was behind bars, she found herself in more trouble after an altercation with detention staff at the jail.

