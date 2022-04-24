Dorothea L. Wood, 100, of Oxford, FL passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. She was born July 5, 1921 in East Liverpool, OH to Frederich O. and Maud (Harris) Glenn.

She loved her family dearly and she also enjoyed embroidery and drawing flowers and birds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Wood; parents; brothers: Allen Glenn and Bob Glenn; and sister, Florence Glenn.

She is survived by her Children: Charlotte (Lynn) Marin, Dorothea Barrett and Charles Marvin (Marlene) Martin; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 so please check back.