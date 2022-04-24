Man sentenced to jail time after attempting to steal washer from Lowe’s

A Summerfield man has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to steal a washer from Lowe’s home improvement.

Albert Joe Landgren, 45, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading no contest to charges of theft, loitering, drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in December 2020 at Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when he spotted a green Mazda pickup behind the home improvement store. It was nighttime and the deputy spotted Landgren standing with a dolly by the bed of the pickup, according to an arrest report. A semi was nearby and its driver was unloading appliances. The deputy saw Landgren roll a Whirlpool washing machine into the bed of his pickup. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the pickup. Landgren, who was previously convicted of trafficking in stolen property, immediately told the deputy he would remove the washing machine from his truck and “put it back.” He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pipe.

He had been arrested earlier that same year at a Circle K.