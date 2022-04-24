83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 24, 2022
type here...

Man sentenced to jail time after attempting to steal washer from Lowe’s

By Meta Minton
Albert Joe Landgren
Albert Joe Landgren

A Summerfield man has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to steal a washer from Lowe’s home improvement.

Albert Joe Landgren, 45, was sentenced this past week in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading no contest to charges of theft, loitering, drug possession and possession of drug equipment.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in December 2020 at Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when he spotted a green Mazda pickup behind the home improvement store. It was nighttime and the deputy spotted Landgren standing with a dolly by the bed of the pickup, according to an arrest report. A semi was nearby and its driver was unloading appliances. The deputy saw Landgren roll a Whirlpool washing machine into the bed of his pickup. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the pickup. Landgren, who was previously convicted of trafficking in stolen property, immediately told the deputy he would remove the washing machine from his truck and “put it back.” He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pipe.

He had been arrested earlier that same year at a Circle K.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

Don’t say Gay

Be careful when you say, “Gay,” warns faithful Villages-News.com reader Hugo Buchanan.

How damn greedy can they get?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident got a letter about his Priority Membership and wonders, “How damn greedy can they get?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for the Senior Games!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses gratitude for all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos