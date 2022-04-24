St. James Neighborhood Recreation Area and Adult Pool closed Thursday

The St. James Neighborhood Recreation Area and Adult Pool will be closed for facility maintenance on Thursday, April 28.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Sterling Heights Recreation Center at (352) 753-4510.
