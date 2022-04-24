83.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Two teens killed in crash at construction site on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton

Two teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in the construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 a.m., according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

There were four teens riding in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Three of them were not wearing seat belts. Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His condition was not available Sunday night. The fourth teen, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured.

Police were still investigating the details of the accident and a complete accident report was not available.

The $45 million widening project from Lake Ella Road to Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages is expected to continue through fall 2023.

The project remains haunted by the death of 27-year-old John Joseph Terranova of Leesburg who was buried alive after a retaining wall caved in on him Feb. 2 at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled. 

 

