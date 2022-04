Five long years, three months and 22 days it took for Barbara Jenkins of the Village of St. James to get her first hole-in-one after her husband Dave got his on her birthday. But she did it!

She scored the lucky ace at Hole # 7 on the Yankee Clipper Executive Golf Course, 123 yards using her trusty driver.

