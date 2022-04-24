83.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 24, 2022
type here...

Villagers got away with voting twice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently, the news reported that two men from The Villages voted twice in the 2020 election. The paper stated, “They may avoid further by doing community service and attending an adult civic class.” Really? This is a felony. It doesn’t matter what political party you associate with, voting twice is wrong.
It is cheating. Is this what we want our ” Friendliness Town” to be known? This is an embarrassment to our community. Is this what we want to teach our grandchildren? That it’s ok to cheat in order to try to win? Come on people, where are your morals?
If the gentlemen (liars) are guilty, is community work enough punishment? Is this light “punishment” setting the stage for more injustice and no meaningful consequences? Voting is an honor and a privilege. We are fortunate enough to have this luxury in the United States. If someone abuses this privilege, they should lose their voting rights.
on folks, we are better than this. Can we just be AMERICANS, and do the right thing? Did we lose our common sense? These men are WRONG and should be punished appropriately, and should NOT be the face of our community. Let’s do better for our children and grandchildren.

Mary Ann Dawson
Village of Hacienda East

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Don’t say Gay

Be careful when you say, “Gay,” warns faithful Villages-News.com reader Hugo Buchanan.

How damn greedy can they get?

A Village of Lynnhaven resident got a letter about his Priority Membership and wonders, “How damn greedy can they get?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for the Senior Games!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses gratitude for all the work that went into making the 2022 Senior Games successful.

Dog leashes vs. voter fraud

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has questions about those committing voter fraud versus county officials discussing leash laws.

Biden is the reason we are having so many problems

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to the author of a previous Letter to the Editor and argues the President Biden is to blame for Americans’ woes.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos