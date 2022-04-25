86.3 F
Monday, April 25, 2022
20-year-old from South Florida golf community nabbed with THC wax on I-75

By Meta Minton
A 20-year-old from a South Florida golf community was nabbed with THC wax on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Christian Cameron Fall had been driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Ohio license plates at 8 a.m. Sunday on I-75 near Bushnell when a motorist contacted dispatch at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to report that the truck was swerving across three lanes of traffic.

During a traffic stop, Fall said he was traveling from the Rotonda West community in Charlotte County. A deputy spotted empty Twisted Tea alcoholic beverage containers on the floor of the vehicle. Fall claimed, “His brother drinks them,” according to the arrest report. Fall also admitted he’d consumed a few drinks the previous night. He further stated he suffers from, “Depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder,” the report said.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .000.

A vape pen and a jar containing a brown wax-like substance were found in the truck. The substance tested positive for THC.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

