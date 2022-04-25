86.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 25, 2022
Alligator With A Monster Smile In The Villages

By Staff Report

This alligator with a monster smile was spotted at a pond near Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Disney and DeSantis

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Gov. DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

