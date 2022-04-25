Disney and DeSantis

To the Editor:
Nothing like biting off the hand that feeds you. Deathsantis needs to wake up. First Covid. Than Disney. The taxpayers in the two counties are being put behind the 8 Ball where Disney is located.
Butch Ballot
Village of La Reynalda
