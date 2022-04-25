81 F
The Villages
Monday, April 25, 2022
Disney and DeSantis

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Nothing like biting off the hand that feeds you. Deathsantis needs to wake up. First Covid. Than Disney. The taxpayers in the two counties are being put behind the 8 Ball where Disney is located.

Butch Ballot
Village of La Reynalda

 

