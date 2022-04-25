86.3 F
The Villages
Monday, April 25, 2022
DUI suspect with Mexican passport apprehended after weaving in traffic

By Meta Minton
A drunk driving suspect with a Mexican passport was apprehended after weaving in traffic.

Mariano Barriga Rocha, 32, of Lady Lake was driving a silver Ford pickup at 10:22 p.m. Friday on State Road 25 when a Fruitland Park police officer noticed his erratic driving.

During a traffic stop, Rocha presented the police officer with a Mexican passport. A translator was summoned from the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake EMS responded to the scene to check Rocha’s blood sugar level, which was normal. It was determined that Rocha had been driving without a motor vehicle license.

Rocha struggled through field sobriety exercises, which were performed in the parking lot of Leisure Living on Eagles Nest Road. Rocha provided breath samples which registered .204 and .198 blood alcohol content.

Rocha was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

