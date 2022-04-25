First Responders Recreation Center site work now 96 percent complete

The First Responders Recreation Center site work is now 96 percent complete.

The new recreation center in the Marion County section of The Villages remains on track for a July opening. The recreation center is approximately 89 percent complete. The Putt & Play Golf Course and lawn bowling is approximately 98 percent complete.

The general contractor for the project is expected to complete work in mid-May. District work (furniture, fixtures, equipment, facility take over and setup) will then begin.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, is $7.175 million. The project is being funded through the Amenity Authority Committee.