Mexican carrying Homeland Security resident card arrested after caught driving without license

A woman from Mexico carrying a Department of Homeland Security Permanent Resident card was arrested after she was caught driving without a license.

Maria Fernanda Gonzalez, 24, of Marietta, Ga. was driving a black SUV at 11:47 a.m. Friday traveling “counter flow” from the left lane of traffic of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and make a turn north onto the roadway from Longview Avenue, according to arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A traffic stop was initiated and Gonzalez handed the police officer a Department of Homeland Security Permanent Resident card. She admitted she did not have a driver’s license and has never been issued one, including in her native country, the report said.

Gonzalez’s husband arrived at the scene to claim the SUV. He said they live in Georgia and were “just in the area temporarily for work.”

She was was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a motor vehicle license. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.