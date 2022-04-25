86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...

Two suspects shot by deputy in chase that started near Water Oak in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office wounded two suspects on Monday in a chase that started near Water Oak in Lady Lake.

Law enforcement was on the lookout for the vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart in Leesburg. A deputy spotted the vehicle in Lady Lake near the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and attempted a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle fled.
At some point during the chase, the deputy, after getting out of his car, reportedly fired shots at the suspect vehicle as it drove towards him.
The three suspects continued to flee before abandoning their vehicle in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg. They were ultimately apprehended at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts after fleeing from the car on foot.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is responding to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.
Two of the suspects were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Disney and DeSantis

A Village of La Reynalda resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on Gov. DeSantis’ battle with Disney.

Live Free or Die

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident offers a viewpoint on the unimaginable terror in Ukraine.

Villagers got away with voting twice

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it isn’t fair that two Villagers who cast illegal ballots in the 2020 presidential election got off with a slap on the wrist. What does that say to our children and grandchildren?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos