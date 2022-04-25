Two suspects shot by deputy in chase that started near Water Oak in Lady Lake

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office wounded two suspects on Monday in a chase that started near Water Oak in Lady Lake.

Law enforcement was on the lookout for the vehicle after a stolen credit card was used at the Walmart in Leesburg. A deputy spotted the vehicle in Lady Lake near the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and attempted a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle fled.

At some point during the chase, the deputy, after getting out of his car, reportedly fired shots at the suspect vehicle as it drove towards him.

The three suspects continued to flee before abandoning their vehicle in the Country Life Mobile Home Park in Leesburg. They were ultimately apprehended at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts after fleeing from the car on foot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is responding to investigate the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Two of the suspects were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

