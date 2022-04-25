Villager allegedly attacks juvenile girl in golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager was jailed after allegedly attacking a juvenile girl in a golf cart at Lake Sumter Landing.

Joseph Sal Perrette, 61, was taken into custody Saturday night at his home at 4593 Tuscaloosa Path in the Village of Osceola Hills.

A witness told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Perrette had been “harassing” two juvenile girls in a golf cart earlier in the evening in the area of Canal Street at Stillwater Trail near Wilkerson Park.

One of the girls had been driving the golf cart when the Manhattan native began to tailgate them, according to the arrest report. He pulled in front of them and blocked them in. He reached into the golf cart in an attempt to seize the key from the ignition. He grabbed the driver’s arm, removed the golf cart key and threw it into the grass. The second girl used her cell phone to record the altercation.

Perrette got into a silver Kia and went home. He was picked up there by deputies because the girls got his license plate number. Perrette was taken back to Lake Sumter Landing for a “show up,” where he was positively identified by the girls.

Perrette was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Perrette and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2017 for $249,100.