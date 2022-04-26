70.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Benny Gerald Strickland

By Staff Report

Benny Gerald Strickland passed away peacefully April 21, 2022 in The Villages Hospital at the age of 71. Benny is survived by his wife, Leslie Rawlins Strickland, his siblings, Marianne Thompson (Tommy), Timmy Strickland (Crystal), Larry Strickland (Donna), Darlene Davenport, Robbie Strickland (Penny), and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Benny was born on October 30, 1950 in Ocala, FL. The son of Betty Bowen Strickland and Gerald Strickland.

Benny grew up in Wildwood, FL and graduated WHS, he began his business career in the automotive business and continued as founder of Strickland Automobile Dealership in Wildwood, FL. Benny also contributed to his community throughout the years with many organizations including the Wildwood Rotary, A Mason of The Wildwood Masonic Lodge and as a public servant, serving as a County Commissioner of Sumter County 1994-2004.

Benny, remembered by all as a kind, gentle, and humble man ready with a smile for everyone, was passionate about his family, golf and spending time with friends.

A memorial service in honor of Benny is scheduled for Friday, April 29th, 2022, at 11:00AM to be held at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, 410 Webster Street, Wildwood, Fl. 34785, All are welcome to attend.

The family request in lieu of flowers that those wishing to memorialize donate to:
Cornerstone Hospice Care of The Villages – Donations can be made several ways:
Via check, made payable to:
Cornerstone Hospice Foundation
2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778
or
St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

