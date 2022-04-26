86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...

DeSantis calls special session of Legislature to deal with property insurance crisis

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a special session of the Legislature to consider measures related to property insurance, reinsurance and changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance. 

The Legislature will convene in a special session commencing at 9 a.m. May 23. The special session will last no longer than the end of that week.

Florida has accounted for 79 percent of the nation’s homeowner’s insurance lawsuits over claims filed while making up only 9 percent of the nation’s homeowners insurance, according to the governor’s office.

A copy of the governor’s proclamation is available HERE 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis’ style of ‘leadership’ is extremely dangerous

A Village of Dunedin resident is the latest to offer his take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney Debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging silent protest

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging a silent protest.

Response to ‘Biden is the reason we are having so many problems’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her take on why oil prices are so high and “the whole world is suffering.”

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos