DeSantis calls special session of Legislature to deal with property insurance crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a special session of the Legislature to consider measures related to property insurance, reinsurance and changes to the Florida Building Code to improve the affordability of property insurance.

The Legislature will convene in a special session commencing at 9 a.m. May 23. The special session will last no longer than the end of that week.

Florida has accounted for 79 percent of the nation’s homeowner’s insurance lawsuits over claims filed while making up only 9 percent of the nation’s homeowners insurance, according to the governor’s office.

A copy of the governor’s proclamation is available HERE