DeSantis’ style of ‘leadership’ is extremely dangerous

To the Editor:

A high profile politician should be setting a GOOD example and not abusing their power to “punish/retaliate” someone else’s opinion. Laws are supposed to be good for ALL people. If Reedy Creek is having its governing body taken away, then it should be uniform throughout the state. It should be taken away from ALL governing bodies, TO INCLUDE THE VILLAGES. If it is good for all, then make these decisions uniform and inclusive.

Saying that, everyone knows that won’t happen because the Morse family is completely infatuated with DeSantis. Now I ask, is this punishment, or is he doing it “for the good” of the state? Is this an abuse of power? Of course it is! Why not spend this much time and effort for the good of Florida residents. Home owners insurance rates is A REAL problem for Florida citizens. He is setting up meetings, but not at a record pace, as he did with his immediate retaliation. This type of “leadership” is extremely dangerous. He is also making changes to voting districts that will “help” his goal of being re-elected. I hope and pray that the VOTERS (I.e. our African American, the LGBT+ community and those who believe ALL people are created equal) remember this when voting in the next gubernatorial election.

Alan Lubowicz

Village of Dunedin