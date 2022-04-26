70.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Jerry T. Cariel

By Staff Report
Jerry T. Cariel
Jerry T. Cariel

Jerry T. Cariel, 68, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born August 19, 1953 in Lexington, KY to Allen Cecil and Nellie (O’Neal) Cariel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Danny Joe Cariel and a sister, Phyllis Rankin.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Marie Cariel; brother, Buddy (Sherry) Cariel and numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.

Viewing from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022 at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home
Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 4:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022 Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

