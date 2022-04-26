Oakland Hills woman arrested after pills found in her lunchbox

An Oakland Hills woman was arrested after pills were found in her lunchbox.

Dezaree Elena Suarez, 32, who lives in the development on County Road 109 off U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Hills when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed her vehicle only had one operational taillight. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Three different pill bottles in a clear bag were found in Suarez’s lunchbox, according to the arrest report. A Naproxen pill bottle contained 11 Alprazolam pills. She had no proof of a prescription for the pills.

Suarez was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.