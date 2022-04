District Property Management will be replacing the lettering on the Paradise Park Archway entrance on Wednesday, April 27.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and is estimated to last approximately three hours, in which time a staff member from DPM will be directing golf car traffic around the outside of the archway. Normal traffic flow will resume after the work is completed.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.