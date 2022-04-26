The Villages appoints heavy hitters to newest CDD board at southern end

As construction in the Villages of Southern Oaks continues its southward and eastward march, Wildwood commissioners Monday night approved a new community development district for an area along County Road 470 across from the Coleman federal prison.

Middleton Community Development District A will include 8,280 homes on 2,485 acres.

Infrastructure for the development is expected to cost nearly $400 million over the next six years for roads, multi-use paths, bridges, tunnels, landscaping, buffer walls, storm water management and wetland and wildlife mitigation. Sewer and water extensions also will be required.

The improvements will be financed by the landowner and CDD with reimbursement through special assessments and revenue bonds.

Estimated completion date for the infrastructure projects is 2028.

The all-residential development will be near a downtown area that is slated to include schools and businesses.

Wildwood Commissioner Marcos Flores recused himself from voting on the district because his wife has been named to serve as vice chair of the Middleton CDD A board.

Board members include Scott Renick, chair; Lorraine Flores, vice chair; Brandon Matulka, secretary-treasurer; Lane Munz, supervisor; and Bob Trinh, supervisor.

Renick is The Villages director of commercial development. Matulka is the senior manager of land and title for The Villages. Trinh is the CEO of The Villages Health. Lane Munz is part of the Munz family, which owns and operates Galaxy Home Solutions.

Nearly 50,000 homes have been authorized by Wildwood for the Villages of Southern Oaks, which stretches from State Road 44 to the city limits of Center Hill. When the development is complete, it will almost double the size of the original Villages.