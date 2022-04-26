U.S. Rep. Webster applauds DeSantis and Legislature on new Congressional map

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is praising the new Congressional map approved by Gov. Ron DeSanits and the Florida Legislature.

The 11th District which Webster represents will continue to encompass much of The Villages. It is seen as a safe Republican district. He is facing a primary challenge from Laura Loomer.

“I applaud Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature’s passage of the congressional maps. I’m excited to have the opportunity to once again represent Orange and Polk counties and serve them in Congress along with Lake and Sumter,” Webster said in a statement.

He said that Central Florida voters “know my track record of fighting for conservative values, families, and small businesses.”

Webster said he wants to work to secure the southern border with Mexico and oppose “the Left’s radical agenda.”