87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
type here...

U.S. Rep. Webster applauds DeSantis and Legislature on new Congressional map

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster is praising the new Congressional map approved by Gov. Ron DeSanits and the Florida Legislature.

The 11th District which Webster represents will continue to encompass much of The Villages. It is seen as a safe Republican district. He is facing a primary challenge from Laura Loomer.

“I applaud Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature’s passage of the congressional maps. I’m excited to have the opportunity to once again represent Orange and Polk counties and serve them in Congress along with Lake and Sumter,” Webster said in a statement.

He said that Central Florida voters “know my track record of fighting for conservative values, families, and small businesses.”

Webster said he wants to work to secure the southern border with Mexico and oppose “the Left’s radical agenda.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis’ style of ‘leadership’ is extremely dangerous

A Village of Dunedin resident is the latest to offer his take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney Debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging silent protest

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging a silent protest.

Response to ‘Biden is the reason we are having so many problems’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her take on why oil prices are so high and “the whole world is suffering.”

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos