Villager escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging silent protest

To the Editor:

“What are you afraid of here?”

Today, I was escorted from the Polo Fields.

I hadn’t disrupted anything. I simply walked in silence carrying two signs. I hadn’t interrupted the polo matches. They hadn’t even begun. Not a pony in sight. I hadn’t blocked anyone’s path or view of the fields. I had simply walked in silence carrying two signs:

I Won’t Go Back!

Racism, Sexism, Women’s Rights, Civil Rights, ADA,

Animal Rights, Ageism, Religious Freedom

We’ve Fought These Wars Before!

Our Silence – Their Power

“What are you afraid of here?” – E. Stermer

Discovered Hiding her family in a Cave in a Small Village

in Ukraine – 1942. “We Fight to Survive!”

Our Power – Our Vote

As I approached the concession stand intending to purchase water, I was immediately met by a woman who demanded I surrender my signs to her and leave. I refused to surrender my property – due process (The 5th and 14th Amendments) – and stated clearly that I would leave. I turned and began to walk out. It should have ended here.

As I walked, she informed me that the Polo Fields are private property and if I did not give her my signs, she would “take” them from me. I stated that I was complying with her request to leave without resisting but I had no intention of giving her my signs. She again threatened to “take” them from me and said she was going to call the police to have me arrested for trespassing if I didn’t give her my property.

I had paid my $20 to enter. I saw no signs stating the fields are “private” or signs were prohibited. However, I respect the rights of any private business to refuse service to anyone.

I was complying with the request to leave and clearly was walking to my car. Her threats to physically take the signs continued. I responded that should she attempt to physically take my property, I would have her arrested for assault and theft.

“Assault on a sign – interesting,” she mused. I explained that any attempt to take the signs would require her to physically take them; and, I would defend myself. As promised, I walked directly to my car and left without delay peacefully.

Ironically, today was Easter Sunday in the Julian calendar. On Palm Sunday, Jesus had been told that He should silence the crowds greeting Him. Luke recorded Jesus’ response: “Even if these (the crowds) are silent, the very stones will cry out.” Biblical scholars interpret this in different ways.

First, “the very stones will cry out” conveys that Truth – whether humans acknowledge it or not is spoken by Creation. Truth ‘speaks’ on its own accord.

Second, if the reader continues to Luke 19, Jesus reportedly wept over the city lamenting that hidden from the eyes of those present were the things that make for Peace. He foretold that the enemies would come, set up barricades to hem them in on every side, and tear them down to the ground. And they will not leave one stone upon another.

Today the stones cry out as the world looks on as Russian troops reduce Ukrainian villages to rubble wiping them off the face of the earth. The stones – on their own accord – cry out regardless of Putin’s silencing millions of voices. Truth ‘speaks’ on its own accord.

Did you turn your heads and pretend you just didn’t see me today? Is it easier to “suffer in silence” whatever evils are “sufferable” as legislation is passed punishing Disney, redrawing political maps, forcing gay children back in the closet, denying the history of racial injustice, and banning books, ….? Truth ‘speaks’ on its own accord even though you may choose to remain silent. Truth doesn’t require your testament.

I am not afraid or threatened by those who do not look like me, speak a language I do not understand, worship as their own Faith speaks to them, whose families don’t look like mine, by history that reveals our failures as well as our accomplishments. I am not afraid of our differences.

I am terrified that the names Trump or DeSantis will be added to the names Putin, Pol Pot, Pinochet, Saddam Hussein, Bashar al-Assad, Kim Jong-un, Hitler, Idi Amin, ….

I will not pretend that January 6 was not an insurrection organized by Trump and assisted by some members of Congress and individuals with money and power to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

I am only one. I can. I can do something. I can choose. I can choose not to remain silent. My power: my Voice – my Vote.

PS. I’d like my $20 back – please send it to the Red Cross.

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook