Villager serving on Wildwood Commission honored as Home Rule Hero

Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott was honored Monday night with a Home Rule Hero Award from the Florida League of Cities.

The award was presented at a meeting of the City Commission by Scott Dudley, the league’s director of field advocacy and federal affairs.

Elliott is among 150 recipients statewide and the only area official to receive the award during the current legislative session.

The Home Rule Hero award is presented to local government officials who contact legislators to give them local perspectives on issues.

Dudley said the award is for officials whose work is “above and beyond” others in reaching out to legislators.

First elected in 2016, Elliott, a Villages resident, has been active with the league, serving on the policy and advocacy committees.

As a commissioner, he has worked on city issues that include freight trains blocking intersections for excessive amounts of time and parking problems associated with Fenney Putt & Play.

Elliott said the league’s efforts are important to Wildwood.

“We couldn’t do this if it weren’t for you,” he told Dudley.