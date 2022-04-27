71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
type here...

Dorothy Ellen Bankard

By Staff Report
Dorothy Ellen Bankard
Dorothy Ellen Bankard

Dorothy Ellen (Barnhart) Bankard, 93, near Emmitsburg, Maryland and most recently, The Villages, Florida entered into eternal peace with her family by her side on 23 April 2022 after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born June 25, 1928 in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harvey R. and Nina G. (Duval) Barnhart. She was the wife for almost 69 years of the late Eugene F. Bankard who passed away in 2015. Dorothy was a housewife and wonderful mother to Eugene Noah Bankard of Norfolk, VA, Arthur H. Bankard and wife, Karen of Port Orange, FL, Sargeant “Dave” Bankard Sr. and wife, Jeanne of The Villages, FL; daughter, Mary Ellen Richard and husband, Gary Jr. of Walkersville.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for her family. In addition to homemaking, Dorothy was employed at Castle Farms Dairy in the early 1970’s and later at Liberty Manufacturing Company on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg, MD for over 30 years.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tammy J. Sizemore, Jeremie Gremler, Jessica Bankard, Sargeant David Bankard, Jr. , Nina Bankard, Gary Richard, III, Carilynn Richard; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Keown; brothers John Preston Barnhart and Ernest Barnhart; The family will receive friends at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, FL on 27 April 2022 from 1 to 3 pm. Musical honors will be conveyed by The Heart of Florida Barbershop Chorus

A funeral service will be held at a later date at the D.D. Hartzler Funeral Home in Woodsboro, MD with Interment at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster, MD
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.Parkinson.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

DeSantis’ style of ‘leadership’ is extremely dangerous

A Village of Dunedin resident is the latest to offer his take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Disney Debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging silent protest

A Villager, in a Letter to the Editor, describes being escorted from The Villages Polo Fields after staging a silent protest.

Response to ‘Biden is the reason we are having so many problems’

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her take on why oil prices are so high and “the whole world is suffering.”

What has Joe done?

A reader billing himself as an American Patriot, asks what President Joe Biden has done for our country.

Climate change and the U.S. military

A reader from Appleton, Wis. is asking American citizens to contact their members of Congress seeking action on Climate Change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos