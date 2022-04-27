Florida solar power helps push Duke Energy to best year in renewable energy

Duke Energy had its best year ever for adding renewable energy as the company posted a 20 percent jump in wind and solar power in 2021.

This information, along with large amounts of other data and insights, was detailed in Duke Energy’s comprehensive ESG Report (formerly Sustainability Report), the company’s 16th annual disclosure on environment, social and governance (ESG) topics.

“ESG is essential to who we are,” said Katherine Neebe, Duke Energy’s chief sustainability officer and president, Duke Energy Foundation. “Our ESG strategy is focused on how we create value while at the same time mitigate the risks associated with our business. As we lead the most ambitious clean energy transition in our industry, we will continue to track and report our progress.”

One of the company’s goals is to own, operate or contract for 16,000 megawatts (MWs) of renewable energy by 2025. During 2021, the company went from almost 8,800 MWs of wind and solar at the end of 2020 to just over 10,500 MWs by the end of 2021.

The leading states for Duke Energy’s renewable energy increase in 2021:

North Carolina – 436 MW

Florida – 429 MW

Oklahoma – 351 MW

Texas – 332 MW

Renewable energy is part of Duke Energy’s effort to reduce carbon emissions from electric generation by at least 50 percent (based on 2005 levels) by 2030 and net-zero by 2050. This trajectory is supported by over 50 percent of Duke Energy’s generation mix coming from carbon-free resources by 2030.

Florida is one of the company’s fastest growing areas of solar power. Last year, Duke Energy Florida expanded solar with the addition of 225 MW through three new solar power plants in the state.