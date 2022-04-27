Lora Faye Pledger, 91, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022. She was born July 23, 1930 in Natural Bridge, Alabama to the parents of Luther Roy Thomas and Annie Lew Dodd. She was married to Mark Otis Pledger for 58 years and they had two children, Dennis and Cathy.

Lora was a member of The Village of Faith Church. She was a beloved school bus driver for many years, she loved watching sports, playing games, talking with friends and singing alto from the church pew. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Willson and Randy Smith, granddaughters Christi Moll, Lori (Ben) Buchanan, Becky Pledger, Monica Sylvester and great grandchildren Morgan, Lauren, Jaydean, Connor and Devon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, and son, Dennis Pledger, as well as her parents and 5 siblings.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday April 26th at 2pm at The Village of Faith Church in Wildwood, FL and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Decatur, AL where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Mark.