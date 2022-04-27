Where is the Free State of Florida, Frank?

To the Editor:

The one thing that Joe Biden did was he saved this country’s democracy from four more years of a Trump presidency, by beating him in the election.

But more importantly Frank, where did you get your talking points from? Please share with us, is it Tucker Carlson, other Fox commentators, or maybe some websites. In the same vein where are you from? I never heard of the free state of Florida; is that a place, like a tiny island off the coast, or is it a name of a group? Please explain yourself.

Only if your sources are revealed can people make an informed decision on your views, whether they are insightful or just plain propaganda.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills