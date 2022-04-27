81.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Wisconsin man wanted in custody case nabbed by Sumter County deputies

By Meta Minton
Darby Francis Costello

A Wisconsin man wanted in a custody case was nabbed by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Darby Francis Costello, 50, of Fox Point, Wis. was driving a dark-colored Honda Ridgeline truck at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when a sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate attached. A traffic stop was initiated at East County Road 470 and County Road 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.

During the traffic stop, the Michigan native presented the deputy with a Wisconsin driver’s license. A computer check revealed Costello was wanted on a full-extradition Milwaukee County, Wisconsin warrant charging him with interfering with custody after a custody order had been issued.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

