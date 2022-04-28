82.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Driver of suspicious vehicle arrested after lingering near mailboxes at Sandalwood Condominiums

By Meta Minton
Cody Blasberg
Cody Blasberg

The driver of a suspicious vehicle was arrested after lingering near the mailboxes at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at about 5 a.m. Thursday to the condominium complex where a silver Nissan Versa was parked near the mailboxes. The vehicle was running with the keys in the ignition, according to an arrest report.

The deputy looked in the vehicle and spotted a clear plastic bag containing white powder. When the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Cody Blasberg of Inverness, saw the deputy looking in the window, he tried to conceal the bag. Also in the vehicle was aluminum foil with burn marks.

A check revealed that Blasberg’s driver’s license has been suspended due to failure to pay traffic fines in Lake County and Citrus County. Blasberg also admitted he was out on bond in a theft case in Citrus County.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

