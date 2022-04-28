80.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Family of teen killed in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 crash seeking help with funeral expenses

By Meta Minton
Xander Cage Babcock
The family of a teen killed Sunday morning in a U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone crash will be seeking help with his funeral expenses.

The family of 18-year-old Xander Cage Babcock indicated in an obituary that they will be setting up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his funeral.

He had been at the wheel of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at 4 a.m. traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Water Oak Boulevard at a speed that was “too fast for the road conditions,” according to the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb and then ran into several barricades before entering a ditch and overturning.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra overturned in the crash
Babcock and a 17-year-old rear seat passenger from Leesburg were pronounced dead at the scene. Both had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. A 15-year-old rear seat passenger from Fruitland Park was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center in critical condition. None of them had been wearing their seatbelts. A 16-year-old front seat passenger from Fruitland Park was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for evaluation. He had been wearing his seatbelt and was not ejected.

Babcock was born in Michigan where he spent much of his young life. He moved to Fruitland Park in 2019.

