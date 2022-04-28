Lady Lake woman jailed on drunk driving charge after crashing into road sign

A Lady Lake woman was jailed on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a road sign.

Alyssa Destiny Taylor, 27, was at the wheel of a silver four-door Mitsubishi when she crashed into the road sign and ended up in the median at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on Dixie Avenue in Leesburg. The officer who arrived at the scene suspected Taylor had been drinking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. She provided two breath samples which each registered .225 blood alcohol content.

While performing an inventory of her vehicle prior to towing, a plastic bag containing 3 grams of marijuana was discovered.

Taylor was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.